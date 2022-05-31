Mangia! Pizza Returns to Hamilton Mall Mays Landing NJ Food Court
Finally! Pizza is once again available in the food court at Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing.
It's been a couple years since Cosimo's Pizza closed in the Hamilton Mall food court. It left a BIG void and was seriously missed after post-COVID life slowly resumed.
Get our free mobile app
But, now you can give J&C Pizza a try! The pizza place opened up in space once occupied by Cosimo's in one of the food court's prime locations, next to Cinnabon and Auntie Anne's at the top of the escalators.
I haven't eaten at J&C's yet, but I'm looking forward to it on my next Hamilton Mall run. How about you? Hopefully, more move into the food court soon. I think more options are exactly what we need!
The Best First Date Spots in South Jersey
Looking to find a great spot to go on a date in South Jersey? We have a list of the best first date spots in the area.
19 Delectable Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops!
42 Stores and Restaurants Shoppers Would Love to See at Cumberland Mall in Vineland, NJ
Even as developed as Cumberland Mall in Vineland, New Jersey and its surrounding area may be, residents have big opinions on what its missing, and what would bring them shopping more often.