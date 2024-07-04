49-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death in Mays Landing

One man is dead, another behind bars following an incident in Mays Landing Wednesday.

Mays Landing man charged with murder

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office has released information about the death of a Lakewood, NJ man Wednesday afternoon.

At 5:19pm, the Hamilton Township Police Department responded to 789 Park Road, after receiving multiple 911 calls about a possible stabbing.

When police arrived, they found Solomon Lonner inside the home. He was suffering from multiple stab wounds. Lonner was identified as the owner of the residence.

He was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Arrest is made in the case

Authorities say Michael Carney, 39, of Mays Landing was detained at the scene.

He was eventually charged with murder and weapons offenses.

Carney is said to be a resident of the home. Carney and several others were renting the home from Lonner.

The incident remains under investigation. An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Lonner's death is pending.

No theory about a motive has been released by authorities.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

