Great News About Mays Landing Olive Garden

Critics may complain that Olive Garden restaurants aren't serving "real Italian food" at all.

Regardless of those types of comments, the Mays Landing Olive Garden seems to be hitting the ball out of the park.

Good numbers for Olive Garden in Mays Landing

In recently analyzed data, the Mays Landing Olive Garden is the second-highest-ranked Olive Garden in the state.

Woohoo! Pass the breadsticks and tell me more!

The folks at Pricelisto analyzed 882 Olive Garden restaurants across the country to determine which ones were "best rated" based on reviews from places like Trip Advisor and Google Reviews.

The data showed the Mays Landing location second to only the Secaucus location.

61.12% of the reviews for the Mays Landing location were excellent, while the Secaucus location had 61.78% excellent reviews.

How the rest of New Jersey fared

There are 19 Olive Garden locations in New Jersey. Toms River placed 3rd, with Vineland coming in 6th place.

The country's highest-rated Olive Garden is located on the Las Vegas Strip.

What's your go-to order at Olive Garden?

SOURCE: Pricelisto

