Pleasantville Joins Growing List of NJ Schools Going Virtual

Pleasantville Public Schools have transitioned to virtual learning due to the high number of COVID cases among students and staff.

In a letter on the Pleasantville Schools District website, Acting Superintendent of Schools Karin Farkas wrote that students in all grades would be required to attend virtual classes that would follow their daily classroom schedule through Monday, Jan. 24.

"The health and safety of our staff and students remain a priority for our district. We appreciate your flexibility and understanding during this uncertain time."

Pleasantville High School sports will continue to practice and play during this virtual period with adjusted spectator guidelines. All practices and games will be closed to spectators until the school returns to in-person learning.

Although individual schools and districts can choose to go remote in consultation with their local health officials, Gov. Phil Murphy has said that there would be no statewide virtual learning mandate.

“Let me be clear: We currently have no intention or plan to shut our schools. We have no desire to return to remote learning, which is suboptimal in terms of learning and instruction,” Murphy said during last week’s press conference.

Staff cases increased nearly 60% between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19, while student cases rose 33% in the same period, according to the state.

While Pleasantville Public Schools is the first school district to go virtual since this latest increase in COVID numbers, several other school districts in Cape May and Cumberland counties have also turned to temporary remote learning.

According to NJ.com,

In Cumberland County....

Cumberland Regional - Half-days through Jan. 14.



Fairfield - Remote through Jan 10.

