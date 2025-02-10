A Pleasantville man is potentially facing five years in prison on animal cruelty and aggravated assault charges.

Last Thursday, 36-year-old Gabriel Mojica pleaded guilty in connection to several indictments, including animal cruelty, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated assaults upon law enforcement officers.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says Mojica incurred the first of these offenses in September 2022 when he was seen beating a 10-week-old puppy with a closed fist in front of his then seven-year-old daughter.

Pedestrians who saw the abuse take place called Atlantic City police, who then charged him with animal cruelty and endangering the welfare of his child.

Gabriel Mojica of Pleasantville NJ - Photo: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office / Canva

While those charges were pending, authorities say Mojica incurred additional criminal cases involving possession of narcotics, contempt of a domestic violence restraining order, and aggravated assaults on two Atlantic County Sheriff's Officers.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 10th.

