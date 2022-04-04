Cops in Pleasantville are asking for your help identifying a robbery suspect.

Authorities say the pictured person is wanted for allegedly robbing the Family Dollar store on West Delilah Road on Saturday, April 2nd.

Pleasantville NJ Family Dollar robbery suspect's vehicle - Photo: Pleasantville NJ Police Department Pleasantville NJ Family Dollar robbery suspect's vehicle - Photo: Pleasantville NJ Police Department loading...

Information about what the suspect got away with was not made available by police.

If you can identify this suspect, you are asked to contact the Pleasantville Police Department by calling (609) 641-6100 or e-mail supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org. Anonymous tips can be sent via the Pleasantville Police Department’s website.

