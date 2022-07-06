Pleasantville, NJ, Woman Charged in Connection to Man’s Drug-induced Death
Authorities in Ocean County say a woman from Pleasantville has been charged in connection to the death of a South Toms River man in April.
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says late last month, 39-year-old Michele Baker was charged with strict liability drug-induced death, plus distribution of heroin/fentanyl, possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of heroin/fentanyl.
On April 19th, South Toms River officers responded to a home on South Main Street for the report of an unresponsive man. There, they found the body of a 44-year-old victim who was already dead from an apparent drug overdose.
Billhimer's office says an investigation determined Baker had sold heroin and fentanyl to the victim the day before and heroin and fentanyl were found in the victim’s system.
A warrant was issued for Baker’s arrest on June 21st and she was arrested on June 26th by officers with the Howell Township Police Department on an unrelated shoplifting charge.
Baker was initially being held in the Monmouth County Jail before being transported to the Ocean County Jail on the 4th of July, which is where she remains.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.