Authorities in Ocean County say a 36-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday night.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says at around 10:15 PM, Toms River Township Police Officers responded to Community Medical Center for a report of an unresponsive male victim, "having sustained multiple gunshot wounds."

The victim, 36-year-old Jimmy Mosley of South Toms River, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit determined Mosley was dropped off at the hospital in a vehicle and that driver left the scene. A passenger in the vehicle also left the scene on foot.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say this is an active and ongoing investigation, however, there is no known danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 929-2027 or Toms River Police at (732) 349-0150.

Check Out These 30 Cool Things in Ocean County, NJ