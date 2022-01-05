Police Are Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Atlantic City Girl

Atlantic City Police are asking for your help with any information about Darlene Cross, a 13-year-old city teen was has been missing since about 4 pm Tuesday, Jan. 3.

According to a post on Facebook, Atlantic City Police say Cross was last seen in the 800 block of Ohio Avenue in Atlantic City on Tuesday afternoon. She was reported missing to the police on Wednesday afternoon.

The teen was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black shoes. Cross is known to frequent the area around the Stanley Holmes Village Apartments, according to police.

If you have any information about Darlene Cross, police ask that you contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 609-347-5766. You can text the information to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All tips will be kept anonymous.

