Police Ask for Help Finding Missing Atlantic City Girl

A teenage girl from Atlantic City is missing and police are asking for your help finding her.

Nagila Watson, 17, was last seen on Saturday evening, Aug 13, near Carver Hall Apartments in the 500 blocks of Tennessee and Carolina avenues in Atlantic City.

Atlantic City Police seem to think that Watson ran away.

She is described as being African-American, 5' tall, and weighing 120 pounds.

If you have any information about Nagila Watson you are asked to call Atlantic City Police at 609-347-5766 or send an anonymous text to the police at ACPD at 847411 or tip411.

