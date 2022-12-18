The Atlantic City Police Department says a man who was wanted for multiple car burglaries has been arrested.

Friday morning, ACPD Ofc. John Bell responded to the 2200 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a car burglary and theft.

Surveillance Center personnel were able to retrieve video footage of the suspect breaking into the vehicle and they tracked him eastbound on Atlantic Avenue.

Officer Bell recognized the suspect as Lenard Daniels who had recently been charged for a car burglary and was wanted for another car burglary, both of which occurred in Atlantic City.

About 90 minutes later, Bell observed Daniels on North New York Avenue where he was arrested without incident.

Search incident to arrest revealed Daniels was in possession of burglary tools and CDS paraphernalia.

Police say in the previous car burglaries, Surveillance Center personnel were also able to retrieve video footage of Daniels breaking into two separate vehicles for which he was ultimately charged.

51-year-old Lenard Daniels of Atlantic City has been charged with,

Burglary (3 counts)

Theft (3 counts)

Criminal mischief (3 counts)

Possession of burglary tools (2 counts)

Possession of CDS paraphernalia

Daniels was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

