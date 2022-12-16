Another epic artist announcement for the Barefoot Country Music Fest going down in Wildwood next summer! We can't wait for this one!

We're so excited to announce that Riley Green will be joining us on the beach in June for 2023's Barefoot Country Music Fest!

Get ready to see Riley Green take the stage along with TONS more of your favorite artists like Jon Pardi, Parker McCollum, Kid Rock, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson, and 40+ more!

You know Riley Green from his hit song that tugs at your heartstring, "I Wish Grandpas Never Died" and now, he's got another hit on his hands with a little help from Thomas Rhett called "Half Of Me."

There are plenty more artist announcements to come, so may sure you stay tuned to Cat Country 107.3 for more of the lineup - they will be coming fast! Trust us, when we know, you'll know.

So, are you STOKED for summer yet? We are!

You can get your Barefoot tickets here.

