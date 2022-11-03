Police: Millville Murder Suspect is Armed & Dangerous

Millville Police are warning that a suspect in a shooting of a woman on Wednesday is on the loose and should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to a release from the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, Edwin Ramos-Rosado, 39, is wanted for the shooting death of a woman on Wed., Nov. 2.

Police received a call about a shooting at a home in the 400 block of 4th Street, Millville at about 4:24 pm and found Ramy Garcia seriously injured from a gunshot. The Cumberland County Prosecutor says the woman died later on Wednesday.

Edwin Ramos-Rosado has been charged with her murder. No information was given about the relationship between the woman and Ramos-Rosado.

Police say that Ramos-Rosado was last seen driving a silver Mercedes with NJ license number M71PTX.

Ramos-Rosado is 5-foot-11,160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Ramos-Rosado you are urged to call Millville Police Detectives at 856-332-6233. Police warn not to approach Ramos-Rosado. He is considered armed and dangerous.

