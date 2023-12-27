Millville Police Look for Two Women in Theft Case
Millville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women wanted in connection with a theft investigation.
Millville Police ask for the public's help
Police aren't saying what the theft investigation is all about, but they've posted this on Facebook:
Other suspects wanted in Millville
In the last month, Millville Police have also been trying to identify suspects in a fraud case.
They posted this about a fraud investigation:
If you can help the police in either case, you're urged to call (856) 825-7010.
SOURCE: Millville Police Department.
