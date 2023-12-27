Millville Police Look for Two Women in Theft Case

Millville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women wanted in connection with a theft investigation.

Millville Police ask for the public's help

Police aren't saying what the theft investigation is all about, but they've posted this on Facebook:

Other suspects wanted in Millville

In the last month, Millville Police have also been trying to identify suspects in a fraud case.

They posted this about a fraud investigation:

If you can help the police in either case, you're urged to call (856) 825-7010.

SOURCE: Millville Police Department.

