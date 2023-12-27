Millville Police Look for Two Women in Theft Case

Millville Police Look for Two Women in Theft Case

Millville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two women wanted in connection with a theft investigation.

Millville Police ask for the public's help

Police aren't saying what the theft investigation is all about, but they've posted this on Facebook:

Other suspects wanted in Millville

In the last month, Millville Police have also been trying to identify suspects in a fraud case.

They posted this about a fraud investigation:

If you can help the police in either case, you're urged to call (856) 825-7010.

SOURCE: Millville Police Department.

