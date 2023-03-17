Police Need Help Finding Missing 13-Year-Old Hamilton Twp Girl

Hamilton Twp Police photo/Facebook

Hamilton Township Police requested help early Friday to find a 13-year-old girl from the Mizpah area who has been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Police say 13-year-old Katrina Cincotti was last seen around Mizpah on March 16th at about 2 pm.

She has hazel eyes and brown hair and is about 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Katrina was last seen wearing black jeans, a black tank top, and a black baseball hat.

In their Facebook post, police say Katrina has 2 or3 shave marks on her eyebrow.

Police think she could have been using NJ Transit.

If you have information about Katrina, please contact the Township of Hamilton Police Department dispatch number, 609-625-2700.

