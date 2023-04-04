Police Searching For Missing Camden County, NJ, Man

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from East Camden.

Authorities say 57-year-old Louis Robinson has been reported missing from his home on the 2500 block of Baird Boulevard.

He is described as a Black male, 5’ 8” tall, 225 pounds, bald, with brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a black denim jacket, black jeans, and black Nike Air Jordan sneakers and is also believed to be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with the NJ license plate R55-RGT.

Police say he is known to frequent East Camden and Pennsauken.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.

