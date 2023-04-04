Police Searching For Missing Camden County, NJ, Man

Police Searching For Missing Camden County, NJ, Man

57-year-old Louis Robinson missing from East Camden NJ - Photo: Camden County Police Department / TSM Illustration

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from East Camden.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say 57-year-old Louis Robinson has been reported missing from his home on the 2500 block of Baird Boulevard.

He is described as a Black male, 5’ 8” tall, 225 pounds, bald, with brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a black denim jacket, black jeans, and black Nike Air Jordan sneakers and is also believed to be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu with the NJ license plate R55-RGT.

Police say he is known to frequent East Camden and Pennsauken.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey

Filed Under: Camden, Camden County, Camden County NJ News, Camden NJ News
Categories: New Jersey News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3