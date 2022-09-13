Police: Wildwood, NJ, Man Without Bike Light Leads to Big Drug Arrest

Authorities in Wildwood say a man riding a bike without a headlight on it led to a large drug bust this past Friday.

According to the North Wildwood Police Department, at around 1:30 early Friday morning, September 9th, an officer observed 53-year-old Nelson Lopez of Wildwood riding a bike without a headlight on Surf Avenue.

Lopez was eventually stopped and found to have an active warrant out of Wildwood and was subsequently arrested.

Further investigation revealed Lopez to be in possession of a satchel containing Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of U.S. currency. Lopez was also in possession of a bag under his genitalia area containing 75 bags of heroin.

Lopez was charged with distribution of cocaine, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of heroin, distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a traffic summons for failure to equipment his bicycle with lights. He was placed on a warrant in accordance with state criminal justice reform guidelines and transported to the Cape May County Correctional Center.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

