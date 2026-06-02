North Wildwood Police Looking for Suspect Caught on Camera

North Wildwood Police Looking for Suspect Caught on Camera

North Wildwood Police

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North Wildwood Police Department
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North Wildwood New Jersey Police Looking to Identify Suspect

Police in North Wildwood are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect caught on camera.

The photos are shared here.

Police say the person in the photos is wanted for eluding a traffic stop near West Spruce Avenue in North Wildwood. It happened just before 3 AM on Sunday.

Police say the suspect is "a white male, brown hair, goatee, wearing a light-colored shirt and black shorts." They say he was in a black car with dark tinted windows.

If you can help police, you're urged to call the North Wildwood Police Department at 609)-522-2411. You can also send an email to detectives@nwpd.org. You can also submit a tip at nwpd.org - select "submit a tip."

SOURCE: North Wildwood Police Department

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Filed Under: AC Facebook, North Wildwood, Police, South Jersey Trending, Suspect
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