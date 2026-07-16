It's a real good week for someone who bought a lottery ticket in a grocery store in Cape May County.

They were lucky enough to win $3 Million in Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery game.

They didn't win the big jackpot - but $3 Million is far more that the rest of us won, right?

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Big Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased at ACME in North Wildwood, New Jersey

New Jersey Lottery officials say someone who bought a lottery ticket in Cape May County was lucky, three times over.

They say a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at ACME on Delaware Avenue in North Wildwood. The winner matched five white balls in the Mega Millions game, but also hit the 3X multiplier. That means their $1 million win was multiplied to $3 million!

The Mega Millions winning numbers were 2, 4, 10, 48, and 56. The Mega ball was 22. No player his the Mega ball, so the jackpot for Friday's game grows to $672 million.

It's now known if the winner has yet come forward to claim their prize.

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Big Jackpots in the New Jersey Lottery

In addition to the big jackpot in the Mega Millions game, New Jersey's other multi-state lottery game has a big jackpot. The Powerball jackpot currently stands at $526 million.

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

See What $12.5 Million Will Buy You in Cape May County -- 130 74th St., Avalon, NJ This breathtaking 4,100-square-foot home at 130 74th Street in Avalon is simply stunning.