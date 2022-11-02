A popular convenience store chain is closing one of its busy stores in the Garden State and selling others as its parent company downsizes and reorganizes itself.

It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years.

Within the past several months, shoppers here have seen one of the last Kmart stores in existence shut down, a few supermarkets have closed, and numerous mom-and-pop stores have ended their runs -- and let's not even begin to count the number of restaurants that have gone under.

Whether due to the pandemic, supply chain issues, or consumers changing their shopping habits, even the biggest companies often have to analyze their plans.

And that apparently holds true for 7-Eleven.

No easy go

As reported by NJ.com, 7-Eleven will be permanently closing its store on Route 70 in Lakehurst this Thursday, November 3rd.

As part of a plan to downsize, the company, which acquired Speedway stores just last year, will also be selling 18 stores in New Jersey. All of those 7-Eleven and Speedway locations are north of a line from Pennsauken to Barnegat.

Some stores in Philadelphia impacted

Those 18 stores are among 73 across the country that are up for sale, including two in Philadelphia. Those locations are,

6771 N. 5th Street

1435 Cottman Avenue

Redefining itself?

While some stores in New Jersey are being reorganized, it is interesting to note that 7-Eleven just opened a new flagship store in Connecticut that completely redefines its image.

The new 7-Eleven in West Haven, CT, is nearly 6,000 square feet in size, has 20 gas pumps, and two full-service restaurants inside -- a Laredo Taco Co., which is an authentic Mexican quick-service eatery, and Raise the Roost Chicken & Biscuits -- with seating for over three dozen people.

Whether or not the concept will roll out across the country is not known, however, if 7-Eleven wants to better compete with Wawa, Royal Farms, and QuickChek, that may be what they need to do.

