How many times have you been in a local store, made a purchase, and thought, "Hey, let me get a lottery ticket, too. I feel lucky!"

How many times did it work out for you?

Well, it did work out for one lucky person in Ocean County.

Lakehurst Deli Sells One Million Dollar New Jersey Lottery Ticket

New Jersey Lottery Officials say a one million dollar lottery ticket was sold at a deli in Lakehurst. The player spent ten dollars on a $1,000,000 Spectacular Scratch-Off ticket - and it's a big winner.

Lottery officials haven't revealed if the winner has come forward as of yet. (Hey, maybe the ticket was purchased as a Christmas present and it hasn't even been scratched off yet.)

In case you're wondering, lottery officials keep track of tickets sold with bar codes and such, so they actually know when a winning ticket is sold, even if it hasn't been scratched off yet.

The million dollar ticket was sold at the Lucky 7 Deli, 408 Route 70 in Lakehurst. It was reported to have been sold on Monday, November 17th.

