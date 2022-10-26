Popular Galloway, NJ Bar Cancels Halloween Party, with Good Reason
If you were planning on attending a Halloween party at JD's Pub & Grille in Galloway, NJ, you'll have to rethink your costume.
Some things are just more important than others, and this is one cancellation I fully support.
JD's Pub in Galloway is scrapping its Halloween party plans this Saturday night in favor of a much more exciting event.
In case you've been living under a rock, the Philadelphia Phillies have made it their first World Series in 13 years!
Game 2 against the Houston Astros is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th, and JD's agrees with all us Phillies fans that THAT takes higher priority over a Halloween party.
JD's broke the news to spooky season lovers on its Facebook page Monday, saying the pub plans to dedicate the night to all things Phillies.
The caption reads, 'GO PHILS! Due to the Phillies making the World Series after 13 long years, we’re canceling our Halloween party so we can focus solely on showing the game. Weekend specials are pending!'
So just show us in all your Phillies gear and be a player or a fan! Just don't you DARE come in costume in a Houston Astros jersey. Curses!