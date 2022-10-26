Popular Galloway, NJ Bar Cancels Halloween Party, with Good Reason

Popular Galloway, NJ Bar Cancels Halloween Party, with Good Reason

Robin Jonathan/Unsplash

If you were planning on attending a Halloween party at JD's Pub & Grille in Galloway, NJ, you'll have to rethink your costume.

Some things are just more important than others, and this is one cancellation I fully support.

JD's Pub in Galloway is scrapping its Halloween party plans this Saturday night in favor of a much more exciting event.

JD's Pub/Facebook
loading...

In case you've been living under a rock, the Philadelphia Phillies have made it their first World Series in 13 years!

Getty Images
loading...

 

Game 2 against the Houston Astros is scheduled for Saturday, October 29th, and JD's agrees with all us Phillies fans that THAT takes higher priority over a Halloween party.

Get our free mobile app

JD's broke the news to spooky season lovers on its Facebook page Monday, saying the pub plans to dedicate the night to all things Phillies.

The caption reads, 'GO PHILS! Due to the Phillies making the World Series after 13 long years, we’re canceling our Halloween party so we can focus solely on showing the game. Weekend specials are pending!'

So just show us in all your Phillies gear and be a player or a fan! Just don't you DARE come in costume in a Houston Astros jersey. Curses!

SJ's Ultimate Guide to Spooky Attractions Halloween 22

Spooky season is upon us! And whether you like to keep your celebrations low-key with a hayride or having the living daylights scared out of you, we've put together your ultimate guide for spooky and haunted attractions in South Jersey this Halloween.

Cold Cases: Unsolved Murders and Missing People in South Jersey

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns

Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
Filed Under: Atlantic County, Galloway, Halloween, Halloween party canceled, JD's Pub, Phillies, World Series
Categories: Community, Entertainment, Events, News, South Jersey News, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 107.3