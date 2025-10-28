It’s that time of year again, South Jersey! The annual Mays Landing Halloween Parade is back this Thursday, October 30th at 6:30 PM, and it’s shaping up to be one of Atlantic County’s most exciting fall events.

From decked-out floats to spooky costumes, this beloved local tradition draws visitors from across the region. With all that fun and frightening frivolity comes quite a bit of traffic. Lots of it.

If you’re driving anywhere near downtown Mays Landing that night, plan ahead. The Township of Hamilton Police Department will be closing key roads from 5:30 PM to 9:30 PM to keep parade-goers safe and traffic under control.

Expect Big Crowds And Even Bigger Delays

Pay attention to the traffic pattern changes. Make note that these roads will be closed:

Main Street from Route 40 and River Drive to Mill Street and Route 606

Route 50 from Old Egg Harbor Road to River Drive

These closures mean you’ll want to seek alternate routes early. Parade prep starts well before the first float rolls, so expect congestion to build as early as 4:30 PM.

Best Alternate Routes (With a Warning)

Motorists can detour using Weymouth Road (CR559) to Old Harding Highway and Old Egg Harbor Road to Route 40. Just a heads-up though, this route gets extremely backed up once parade traffic kicks in.

If you can, plan to arrive early or carpool with friends.

Grab your chairs, line the streets, and enjoy the spooky magic of the Mays Landing Halloween Parade! Remember: the real fright might be trying to beat the traffic home!

