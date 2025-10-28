I've lived in South Jersey for the majority of my life, so I've definitely seen it all: the aggressive Parkway merging, the perpetual jug-handle confusion, and those drivers who think 'yield' is just a suggestion. So, it’s not surprising that I get a little nervous to travel on certain holidays.

Halloween is a pretty big deal here in the Garden State. Even more so when it falls on a weekend. Since Halloween is on a Friday this year, I fear tons of people really will be going here, there, and everywhere.

Apparently, I really don’t have much to worry about. Neither do you. Recent info confirms New Jersey is the 6th safest state in the entire U.S. for Halloween night driving. Is this a trick or a seriously sweet treat for people who get a little anxious on NJ roads?

Driving On Halloween Photo By Cooper White On Unsplash loading...

Safety Secrets: NJ Crushed The Halloween Driving Stats

The legends over at Andrew Pickett Law dug through a decade of Department of Transportation data (2013-2023) and the results are crystal clear: only 1.83 fatal car crash deaths per one million residents here in the Garden State on Halloween.

To put that in perspective, our safety record is a whopping 52.82% better than the national average! We're not just doing okay… we're slaying the safety game. It seems our collective Jersey vigilance is paying off, at least for one night a year.

Halloween Candy Photo by Branden Skeli on Unsplash loading...

The Safest Place To Score Candy

Turns out, our tri-state neighbors are also keeping it chill. Five of the top 10 safest states are right here in the Northeast corridor: Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Delaware.

It's an entire safe zone for candy acquisition!

While it’s awesome that 79% of U.S. adults are planning to celebrate, we cannot forget the real risk: drunk driving. The NHTSA reports almost 200 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes on Halloween from 2019–2023.

Let's keep the party on the sidewalks and use those rideshares, fam. We’re already a top-tier state for safety, so let's keep the spooky good vibes going and make it 100% safe this year.

Drive safe, and happy trick-or-treating!

