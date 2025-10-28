NJ&#8217;s Shocking Safety Rank For Halloween Driving This Year

Photo by Jon Sailer on Unsplash

I've lived in South Jersey for the majority of my life, so I've definitely seen it all: the aggressive Parkway merging, the perpetual jug-handle confusion, and those drivers who think 'yield' is just a suggestion. So, it’s not surprising that I get a little nervous to travel on certain holidays.

Halloween is a pretty big deal here in the Garden State. Even more so when it falls on a weekend. Since Halloween is on a Friday this year, I fear tons of people really will be going here, there, and everywhere.

Apparently, I really don’t have much to worry about. Neither do you. Recent info confirms New Jersey is the 6th safest state in the entire U.S. for Halloween night driving. Is this a trick or a seriously sweet treat for people who get a little anxious on NJ roads?

Photo By Cooper White On Unsplash
Safety Secrets: NJ Crushed The Halloween Driving Stats

The legends over at Andrew Pickett Law dug through a decade of Department of Transportation data (2013-2023) and the results are crystal clear: only 1.83 fatal car crash deaths per one million residents here in the Garden State on Halloween.

To put that in perspective, our safety record is a whopping 52.82% better than the national average! We're not just doing okay… we're slaying the safety game. It seems our collective Jersey vigilance is paying off, at least for one night a year.

Photo by Branden Skeli on Unsplash
The Safest Place To Score Candy

Turns out, our tri-state neighbors are also keeping it chill. Five of the top 10 safest states are right here in the Northeast corridor: Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Delaware.

It's an entire safe zone for candy acquisition!

While it’s awesome that 79% of U.S. adults are planning to celebrate, we cannot forget the real risk: drunk driving. The NHTSA reports almost 200 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes on Halloween from 2019–2023.

Let's keep the party on the sidewalks and use those rideshares, fam. We’re already a top-tier state for safety, so let's keep the spooky good vibes going and make it 100% safe this year.

Drive safe, and happy trick-or-treating!

Photos courtesy of Spirit Halloween.

Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill

