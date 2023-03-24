Popular South Jersey restaurant will be at Citizens Bank Park this season

A popular South Jersey restaurant is heading to Citizens Bank Park.

Greens and Grains, a vegetarian and vegan style restaurant will be at Phillies games this season in section 125 when the season starts in April.

They will be the second South Jersey restaurant that will be at Citizens Bank Park with iconic Ocean City pizza shop, Manco and Manco being added to the park last season.

According to their social media post, they will be the first and only plant-based restaurant in the Philadelphia sports complex and one of a handful in the entire county.

For those wondering where section 125 is, they will be located behind home plate right in front of the Shake Shack.

The restaurant has multiple South Jersey locations in Margate, Northfield and Galloway and a few outside of the area in Voorhees, Wall Township, Shrewsbury and Middletown.

Here is a look at some of the meals you can expect to get now at the Phillies game: