A bar and restaurant on Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township is finally ready to open - almost two year after the previous business closed it's doors and sold the property.

Dooney's Pub and Restaurant is showing all the signs that they are opening for business.

(If you were thinking, “Tilton Road—you mean Northfield?”, you’re not alone. Many assume that the business is in Northfield, but it’s Egg Harbor Township. EHT is huge!)

READ MORE: The 10 Most Redneck Towns in New Jersey

READ MORE: 10 More Redneck Towns in New Jersey

JK JK loading...

The Signs Are Up at Dooney's Pub and Restaurant in Egg Harbor Township

Signs at Dooney's Pub indicate that the opening in imminent. The signs also indicate that someone at Dooney's has a sense of humor!

One sign references a fire. While construction was underway for the pub in 2025, a fire happened in the building, delaying the opening. Some wondered if it would ever take place, following the incident.

Many have noticed cars it the parking lot of the business, while some people reporting that staff training has been taking place.

The Dooney's website doesn't mention a specific opening date, just referencing that the pub will open this month.

JK JK loading...

Remembering the Tilton Inn

The previous business at the location was another bar and restaurant, The Tilton Inn. The legendary business was in the spot for over 60 years, before it was sold in 2024.

We wish the best of the luck to the new business! You can take a look at their menu here. There will certainly be some Irish leaning offerings, including Shepherd's Pie, Bangers and Mash, and Guinness Beef Stew.

JK JK loading...

11 Closed Atlantic City Restaurants We Still Miss Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman