Car Burglars Strike in Northfield, Police Look for Help
There have been some recent car burglaries in the City of Northfield, and police are asking for neighbors in the area if they can provide some assistance.
Northfield Police Asking Neighbors For Help in Catching Car Burglars
Police in Northfield are asking help from residents who live near where some recent car burglaries have taken place.
Police say early Tuesday morning (February 17th), between 2:30 and 3:30 am, car burglaries were reported in the area of Joseph Court and Jack Sloan Court.
Police say they already have some video footage of suspects, but their looking or more video. They video could come from residents' security cameras or even RING doorbell footage.
If you have video that could help police, you're asked to email CID@npdnj.org. Police say: "Any video provided will be used solely for investigative purposes and will not be disseminated to the public."
Northfield Police say the suspects appear to be teenagers wearing dark clothes, masks, and gloves.
SOURCE: Northfield Police Department
