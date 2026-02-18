There have been some recent car burglaries in the City of Northfield, and police are asking for neighbors in the area if they can provide some assistance.

READ MORE: Winning $500,000 Lottery Ticket Sold at English Creek Wawa

READ MORE: Allegiant Air Adds Route to South Carolina from ACY

Get our free mobile app

Northfield Police Asking Neighbors For Help in Catching Car Burglars

Police in Northfield are asking help from residents who live near where some recent car burglaries have taken place.

Police say early Tuesday morning (February 17th), between 2:30 and 3:30 am, car burglaries were reported in the area of Joseph Court and Jack Sloan Court.

Police say they already have some video footage of suspects, but their looking or more video. They video could come from residents' security cameras or even RING doorbell footage.

If you have video that could help police, you're asked to email CID@npdnj.org. Police say: "Any video provided will be used solely for investigative purposes and will not be disseminated to the public."

Northfield Police say the suspects appear to be teenagers wearing dark clothes, masks, and gloves.

SOURCE: Northfield Police Department

10 Reasons NJ's Always The Best State To Live According To A Jersey Native Based on a recent study, New Jersey was recently crowned the best state to live in for 2021. Since New Jersey is usually on the receiving end of heaping piles of hate on any given day, you can imagine why Jersey natives were super excited to hear this news! To them, NJ's not just number one this year, but every year. There's more to love about the Garden State than the average person thinks. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal