Precious wholesome tradition still going strong in this NJ town

There are so few traditions and wholesome events that take place in our world today. Certainly not like the ones we remember growing up in the late 20th century. The world has changed so much in our lifetimes.

So many people our age lament these days that it’s a different world than we grew up in, and they certainly would be right in saying that for the most part.

There is a tradition in a small New Jersey town tucked away at the edge of the New Jersey pine barrens that still holds true and goes pretty much unchanged from its beginnings nearly a century ago.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

I’m speaking of the Medford Lakes Canoe Carnival, and the pageant that goes along with it.

It’s like taking a journey back in time to a simpler time, a happier place.

Although I’ve never actually been to the canoe carnival, I am reminded of his existence this time every summer. As you drive through the tiny town, as I often do, from late August through early from late July through early August, you see signs promoting individual boys and girls.

Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media Dennis Malloy / Townsquare Media loading...

They're campaigning to be Mr. or Miss Medford Lakes, The 15–18-year-olds who receive the most votes are crowned the King and Queen of the Canoe Carnival.

It's been a tradition in this idyllic little town every August since 1931. The canoe carnival consists of elaborately decorated canoes, which can get pretty big, parading along Lower Aetna Lake in the heart of this gorgeous lakes community.

It's one of the many things that bring the people of this town closer every year. If you know somebody who knows somebody who knows somebody who lives in this town, get yourself an invitation and check out this truly unique and special South Jersey tradition.

Here's what last year's carnival looked like.

NJ county fairs are back! Check out the 2023 summer schedule A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2023. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)

See inside: Burlington County Farm Fair

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom