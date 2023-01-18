Authorities in Camden County have charged a 14-year-old with first-degree murder for allegedly killing another 14-year-old in Camden last month.

The unnamed juvenile was arrested and charged with killing Dai’meon Allen from Lindenwold on Saturday night, December 3rd.

At approximately 9:32 p.m., the Camden County Police Department received a 911 call advising that there were gunshots fired in the area of the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue in Camden. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported by EMS personnel to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at 10:04 p.m.

The victim had been attending a birthday party at the Elks Lodge on Mt. Ephraim Ave. earlier that night.

WPVI-TV reports Allen was a freshman at Lindenwold High School and had just moved there from Camden. He was the youngest of five siblings.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says following an extensive investigation, the suspect was taken into custody in Camden on Tuesday. He will be held at the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center pending a court hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office at (856) 930-5355.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

