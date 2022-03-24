Authorities in Camden County say a man has been arrested for causing the overdose death of a 12-year-old child earlier this year.

35-year-old Troy Nokes of Blackwood has been charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter, first-degree strict liability drug-induced death, first-degree maintaining a CDS production facility, second-degree employing a juvenile in a drug distribution scheme, six counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, six counts of third-degree witness tampering, one count of fourth-degree tampering with evidence, two counts of third-degree hindering apprehension, two counts of third-degree aggravated assault, along with seven other related charges.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says on January 24th, 2022, detectives were notified that a 12-year-old boy was found unresponsive on his school bus.

Life-saving measures were performed by a school nurse until EMS arrived and he was taken to a hospital. The boy ultimately died from his injuries on February 1st.

A post-mortem exam determined the cause of death was drug intoxication, specifically fentanyl.

Authorities say the boy lived at a home in Blackwood where Nokes, who is his uncle, is accused of manufacturing fentanyl the weekend prior to the child’s death.

MacAulay says Nokes directed the boy to clean paraphernalia that contained fentanyl. Witnesses say the boy was not wearing gloves at the time.

Joanna Johnson, Nokes’ co-defendant, is charged with tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension of Nokes.

Both Nokes and Johnson were arrested by the United States Marshals Service Regional Fugitive Task Force and are both being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

