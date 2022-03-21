Prosecutor: Galloway Township, NJ Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Death

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill has confirmed that Brian Whitted, 56, has pled guilty to:

First-Degree Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death.

Second-Degree Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin with co-defendant Emery Chapman.

Second-Degree Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin.

“The plea calls for a sentence of 10 years in New Jersey state prison, subject to the No Early Release Act,” said Shill.

This plea is regarding to the 2018 fatal overdose of Anthony Tamburelli. who was 59 years old at the time of his death.

Shill shared the background of this case, saying that “on Monday, December 17, 2018, officers of the Galloway Township Police Department located Tamburelli, deceased in his residence, from a drug overdose. A police investigation revealed that Whitted and Chapman conspired to distribute heroin and sold Tamburelli the fatal combination of heroin and fentanyl,” said Shill.

Shill credited the following for this outcome:

Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Galloway Township Police Department.

Shill advised that Assistant Atlantic County Prosecutor Allison L. Eiselen will represent the state in this matter.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 28, 2022, before New Jersey Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill is asking for the public’s direct assistance in helping to solve potential crimes:

“Anyone with information involving serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at http://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County,” said Shill.

SOURCE : Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.