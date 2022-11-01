Authorities say a man from Ocean County has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife and leaving her body on the side of a road this past weekend.

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago says 51-year-old Jeremy B. Cruz of Forked River has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, a woman who appeared to have sustained severe injuries was observed by a concerned motorist at the intersection of Asbury and Colonial avenues in the Township of Ocean. Upon responding, Ocean Township Police Department officers located the victim, identified as Dawn Cruz, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Santiago's office says a short while later, Jeremy Cruz turned himself in to authorities in Berkeley Township.

He remains in custody pending a first appearance and detention hearing to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at (800) 533-7443 or Ocean Township Police at (732) 531-1800.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

