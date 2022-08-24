A man from Newark has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township earlier this month.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on Monday, 34-year-old Saladin Stafford was arrested in Riverside Township, Burlington County.

On the morning of Friday, August 5th, Gloucester Township police were dispatched to a home on Hidden Drive for a report of a person who had been shot. There, officers found a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

In addition to attempted murder, Stafford has also been charged with related first, second, and fourth-degree weapons offenses.

Stafford is currently being held in the Camden County Jail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

