The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a man from Philadelphia has been indicted in connection to a vicious, random attack on the Atlantic City Boardwalk earlier this year.

43-year-old Samuel Cooper is facing charges after an investigation revealed that, "he allegedly assaulted a Philadelphia woman with a brick tied in a t-shirt while she was walking on the Atlantic City Boardwalk in the area of Iowa Avenue on Friday, January 6, 2023."

Cooper was indicted for first-degree attempted murder along with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, and certain person not to possess a weapon charges.

NJ.com reported,

Samuel Cooper made no attempt to flee after beating the 67-year-old Philadelphia woman...near a casino hotel, according to Atlantic City police. A passerby stopped the assault and the woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police reportedly found the woman bleeding from her head when they arrived.

This investigation was conducted by the Atlantic City Police Department and is being prosecuted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

