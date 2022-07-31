Prosecutor: Suspect Arrested for Fatally Shooting Vineland, NJ, Man
The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a man in Vineland late Saturday night.
At around 11:45 PM, officers with the Vineland Police Department were called to the 1100 block of East Elmer Road for a report of a vehicle that had struck a home.
At the scene, cops found 27-year-old George Gonzalez of Vineland, who was pronounced dead.
According to KYW, Gonzalez was shot while driving. A family member told the station his car then jumped a curb and went through several yards before hitting the front of a house.
- Video from NBC 10:
Police say the shots were fired in the area of South Main and East Elmer Roads.
As a result of the investigation, criminal warrants for murder and weapons offenses were signed against Miguel A Barea, 26. Barea was located and arrested without incident. He is currently lodged in the Cumberland County Jail pending a first appearance.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department at (856) 691-4111.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.