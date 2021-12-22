Authorities say a woman from Trenton has been arrested and charged in connection to an accident in June 2020, that left a 53-year-old Mays Landing man dead.

Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill says 29-year-old Taquaysha Bell was taken into custody last week. She has been charged with vehicular homicide and assault by auto.

Cops say on June 19, 2020, Bell was traveling westbound on the White Horse Pike near Moss Mill Road when she entered an oncoming lane of traffic and struck a vehicle head-on that was being driven by Michael Luko. Luko was an officer with the New Jersey Human Services Police Department and he was headed home from work.

Luko was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A report about the accident from The Courier-Post indicated that, according to the prosecutor's office, a blood sample was taken from Bell for a toxicology analysis.

Three people were passengers in Bell's car -- one underwent surgery and two were not injured.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

