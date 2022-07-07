The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says two men have been charged in connection to a shooting last month in Pennsauken.

According to authorities, just before midnight on Thursday, June 30th, officers were called to the 4400 block of Marlton Pike in Pennsauken for a report of a large fight and shootings. Two men were wounded; one remains in the hospital.

4400 block of Marlton Pike in Pennsauken NJ

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says following an investigation, two men were charged.

34-year-old Tyron Cooper of Willingboro is charged with two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, first-degree unlawful possession of weapons, and second-degree certain persons not to possess weapons.

29-year-old Marcus Johnson has been charged with second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, second-degree unlawful possession of weapons, and second-degree certain persons not to possess weapons.

MacAulay says Cooper and Johnson are in custody and are being held in the Camden County Correctional Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

