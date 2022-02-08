This Downtown Tuckerton location in Southern Ocean County at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 539, used to be the former Dunkin’ Donuts location which is now based at a new location further north on Route 9. It was home to Dunkin for a while before relocating.

Now the question is, what could or should be next for this local business opportunity? What do YOU think would be a good addition to this downtown area?

I must be honest this is a tough question I honestly found myself scratching my head trying to think what might be a good solution to this now empty business. This location is joined with a gas station, so this might make a difference in what eventually moves into this location. This spot would be half business and half gas station located right along Route 9. There is also a Wawa located across the street, so a convenience store seems duplication.

Just thinking out loud, what about a lottery outlet? A location to purchase and cash lottery tickets. It could be a quick place to run into while filling up your car with gas ⛽️ parking is limited there at this location but maybe its a business model that doesn’t need huge parking availability? Like I said, this is just thinking out loud. Lottery is always in demand and this is a type of business that wouldn’t need a huge store location…what do you think? Has anyone ever opened a NJ Lottery store? Is it even possible lol I’ll be honest I don’t know the answer, but you don’t want a business that sits gathering dust…rent is too high for that.

So I throw the question to YOU, what do you think makes sense for this now vacant location in Southern Ocean County? We love to hear your input so post your comments below 👇🏻

