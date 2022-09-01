A new, expanded trailer for ABC's Big Sky finds Reba McEntire alongside her on-screen husband (real-life boyfriend Rex Linn), and together they're framed as the most frightening kind of evil: The normal kind.

To be fair, it's never been stated that either of them plays the villain on Big Sky: Deadly Trails (Sept. 21). The country singer portrays Sunny Brick, while Linn plays her main man. From the outside in, they look like any other couple. Yep, just a couple of hard-working entrepreneurs who run Sunny Day Excursions, a backpacking outfit in Montana! He's prone to flannel, she's fond of denim.

Get our free mobile app

But a missing hiker and a few ominous context clues tell us there is more to it than that ...

Last month, ABC shared a 30-second teaser voiced by McEntire. "One thing's for certain," she says in that clip, "Once you set foot in this place, you may never want to go home again ... and you might not."

The way she reads that last line, with a wide Cheshire cat grin — it's bone-chilling. The new 90-second trailer doubles down on that — that she is more than she seems.

"Sometimes people just wanna disappear," Linn's character says.

As Sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) responds with, "but then there's people who make them disappear," we see McEntire's mood change. Maybe the rising music and some good editing are just playing with our emotions. Or maybe, Sunny Brick is a secret serial killer.

"Some trails are not meant to be followed," reads the caption as more scenes play out beneath a cover of Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight." Blood splatters, a falling body and campers running for their lives let viewers know someone is out for murder. The whole thing looks like a slightly more campy version of Yellowstone, a show that often takes itself so seriously that it turns fans away. If you hate Beth Dutton, you may love Sunny Brick.

Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Ryan Phillippe are a few of the other actors on Big Sky. McEntire revealed that she'd landed the role in May, and shared that they were still filming as late as two weeks ago.

She and Linn will also share screen time in a Lifetime movie called The Hammer in 2023.

Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Walk the Carpet for the 2022 Oscars Oscars nominee and performer Reba McEntire sparkled on the red carpet before the show with her actor boyfriend, Rex Linn, at her side.