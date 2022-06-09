A published report says a woman and a teenager were both arrested for leaving three young children, all between the ages of 5-months to 3-years, locked in a hot car while they shopped at Walmart in Egg Harbor Township.

According to WCAU-TV, at around 2:45 Wednesday afternoon, Egg Harbor Township police were called to Oak Tree Plaza on the Black Horse Pike at Fire Road for a report of children locked in a car.

At the scene, police found, "a 3-year-old child, 1-year-old baby and 5-month-old baby locked inside a vehicle that was not running with all of the windows closed."

Officers were able to get the children out of the car and they were taken to a local hospital to be checked-out. They are all expected to be OK.

Get our free mobile app

NBC 10 reports,

Investigators determined through security footage that a woman, identified as Cyndie Jourdain of Galloway Township, as well as a 17-year-old girl, had been inside the Walmart for 45 minutes while the children were inside the vehicle.

Both women were arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

At the time of the incident, the air temperature was 86 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport, which is less than four miles from the store.

Numerous incidents at EHT Walmart over the years

This latest incident is yet another bit of bad press for this Walmart store.

Late last week, a 13-year-old was charged with starting a fire inside the store, causing it to be evacuated. That teenager was charged with aggravated arson, causing widespread damage, and criminal mischief.

Three people were arrested in March 2021 when a man was sprayed with pepper spray and then stabbed at the store.

Just a week before that stabbing, another man was stabbed in the electronics department.

In February 2020, a loss prevention worker was assaulted in what police called a violent robbery.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

28 Google Maps Pictures That Show Just How Quickly EHT Has Changed Empty lots are now stores in Egg Harbor Township, NJ. Existing stores were demolished to build new ones. Roads were changed for the better -- and they put red lights around that traffic circle at the airport.