Everybody is innocent until proven guilty, but it's hard to argue with video evidence. Still, keep in mind we just share information about what's going on in and around local South Jersey towns to keep the public as informed as we can.

A video has gone viral on social media that shows a woman clearly swipe a tip jar from off a local South Jersey pizza place's counter and walk out the door with it. Is it fake? Likely not. Until it's confirmed in a report from the police department, all we're doing at the moment is speculating.

The video clearly shows the woman chowing down on a slice of pizza from Joe and John's Pizza and Italian Restaurant. If you're unfamiliar with the place, you'll find it right across the street from the antique store on New Jersey Avenue.

Where's The Tips Jar??

It makes sense why'd she choose them for her pizza needs considering they've got a 4.3 rating out of 5 stars on Google. What wasn't cool was that it looked like she might have been having a conversation with someone behind the counter who had given her a piece of pizza, only to then swipe the tip jar and b-line it out the door. That's where the video stops.

The footage was shared to a locally-based Facebook group where people have been commenting about how unfortunate of a situation that is for all involved. Nobody can say for sure what this woman's circumstance is nor can they deny that it's not right to take what's rightfully the counter-person's hard earned money.

The only reason the owners even shared the footage in the first place was to alert other local small business owners about what had happened so they could be on the lookout, too.

The owner of Joe & Johnny's confirmed via Facebook that the police were able to identify the woman. Names have not been released. You can watch the footage for yourself HERE.

