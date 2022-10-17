Residents Can Now Enjoy New Café In Downtown Mays Landing, NJ

Now, I'll be the first one to admit that it's nice to have a lot of options to choose from when you're on the hunt for some really good grub. That's especially true if you're looking to grab some breakfast.

There's something about breakfast food that's, sort of, nostalgic and comforting, isn't there? I don't know about you, but I don't get to eat breakfast out a whole lot these days. It's so much more convenient to grab a quick lunch or dinner somewhere when you're on the go. So, getting to enjoy a breakfast out is a nice treat.

According to a recent Facebook post, Mays Landing residents have another choice for breakfast downtown. A brand-new café recently took over the old Whisk bakery on the corner of Main and Hanthorn Streets and officially opened its doors on Monday, October 17th. The new spot is called Mia's Café and will be offering breakfast and lunch options to local patrons.

Someone shared their menu in a Mays Landing-based Facebook group and it looks like there's something for everyone's tastes. Take a look:

In my personal opinion, it's nice that a new place isn't price gouging customers. Mia's Café looks to be extremely affordable for most people as, aside from fast food restaurants, you'll pay close to these prices (if not more) anywhere else you'd order lunch from. So, it's awesome that a brand new business isn't out here overcharging from the minute the doors open and the fryer is fired. By the looks of the menu and the prices, Mia's Café should do well.

I certainly plan on trying it out.

Good luck, Mia's!

