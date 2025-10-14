Did you hear about the most popular cemetery in New Jersey?

Funeral Costs in New Jersey

It's one of the most difficult things most people will ever have to do: Plan a funeral for a loved one.

What do you think something like a funeral will cost?

In a survey conducted by Bader Law, New Jersey was found to be the 6th most expensive state for a funeral.

The average cost of a New Jersey funeral is $6,054. A full-service burial service will cost you more: $9,188. A cheaper option is a cremation: $2,511. Some funerals, of course, can cost a lot more, while others can be less.

The study found that the cheapest option was in South Carolina, where a direct cremation can cost as little as $275. That doesn't include much other than the actual cremation.

Seth Bader of Bader Law had this to say about funeral planning:

"Many families are unaware that funeral costs can vary by thousands of dollars depending on where they live. This lack of price transparency puts grieving families at a disadvantage when making important financial decisions."

If money is a real issue, Bader suggests shopping around. Some funeral homes publish the prices for their services on their website.

New Option Available in New Jersey

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy recently signed a law making human composting legal in New Jersey. Get all the details here.

SOURCE: Bader Law

