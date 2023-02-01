Rio Grande, NJ Man Busted on Drug, Sex Offender Charges

A Rio Grande man was arrested on a host of charges Saturday after an investigation by Middle Township and Cape May County authorities.

After executing two search warrants, at a house in the 100 block of Maryland Avenue and a room at Simpson's Motel in Rio Grande police arrested Abdul Spaulding, 45, of Rio Grande.

After the raid, police arrested Simpson and charged him with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of possessing and distributing drugs, for having a weapon in his possession when he is in the certain person not to have weapons category and failure to register as a sex offender.

Abdul Spaulding is being held in the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Saturday's search and arrest was a combined operation by Middle Township Poile, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, and the Cape May SWAT Team.

