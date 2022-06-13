Rita’s Water Ice in Clementon NJ Reduced to Rubble
Whoa! What the heck just happened? Rita's Water Ice on Blackwood-Clementon Road has suddenly been reduced to rubble!
I was just up this way mere DAYS ago, and this Rita's location in Clementon was standing tall. Now, the whole thing is all gone!
We found out last year that the old Entenmann's Bakery next to this Rita's (at the corner of Blackwood-Clementon Road and Cherrywood Drive) was bound for demolition to help make way for a Super Wawa, but I don't remember seeing anywhere that Rita's was in danger of meeting the same fate.
But, all of sudden, on Friday afternoon, Rita's became a distant memory. No weekend ice cream cones or Gelati for the neighborhood. What a bummer!
Does anyone know if this Rita's Water Ice moved elsewhere to accommodate the coming Super Wawa? Let us know!