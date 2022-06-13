Whoa! What the heck just happened? Rita's Water Ice on Blackwood-Clementon Road has suddenly been reduced to rubble!

I was just up this way mere DAYS ago, and this Rita's location in Clementon was standing tall. Now, the whole thing is all gone!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We found out last year that the old Entenmann's Bakery next to this Rita's (at the corner of Blackwood-Clementon Road and Cherrywood Drive) was bound for demolition to help make way for a Super Wawa, but I don't remember seeing anywhere that Rita's was in danger of meeting the same fate.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

But, all of sudden, on Friday afternoon, Rita's became a distant memory. No weekend ice cream cones or Gelati for the neighborhood. What a bummer!

Does anyone know if this Rita's Water Ice moved elsewhere to accommodate the coming Super Wawa? Let us know!

18 South Jersey Bars We Used to Close That No Longer Exist Ah, there's nothing like a local bar where everyone knew your name. Bars you'd hit with friends until the lights came on and the bartender proclaimed 'last call!' Let's look back on the ones you miss the most.

RAD! Deptford Mall Stores We Totally Shopped in the 80s No one in the 1980s hung out at the Deptford Mall in Gloucester County to kill time. Shopping its Merry Go Round, DEB, Sam Goody, and more was our idea of fun! Check out a list of totally awesome stores and restaurants we had to hit.