Sam's Pizza in Wildwood's closing schedule has been released, and we're telling you the absolute last day of 2022 to get some before you're forced to wait till next summer.



How the heck did summer fly by SO fast? I've got to get my booty to Wildwood soon because I've yet to treat myself to a slice of Sam's this year.

Luckily, there's still time, but not much of it.

Sam's Pizza Palace/Facebook Sam's Pizza Palace/Facebook loading...

Sam's is scaling back hours of operation as it prepares to close for the season.

According to WildwoodVideoArchive.com, Sam's Pizza Palace (at 26th and the Boardwalk) is still open 7 days a week, from 10:30a-3p, through Monday, October 10th.

From Tuesday, October 11th through Sunday, October 23rd , Sam's becomes 'weekends only', Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, which operating hours TBD.

Read that again: YOUR LAST DAY THIS YEAR TO EAT SAM'S PIZZA IN WILDWOOD IS OCTOBER 23RD! Lol.

One more thing to keep in mind, thanks to Wildwood Video Archive, a construction project at 26th and Maple Ave. gets underway Mon., October 3rd, which means you won't be able to access Sam's Pizza from 26th Street. You'll have to use the entrance off the Juniper Ave. ramp.

