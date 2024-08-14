When you think of nostalgia in New Jersey, one of the places for a lot of South Jersey residents and beyond that really hits home is Ocean City.

Ocean City is such a classic beach town. It has a special charm that makes it popular for all the visitors. The boardwalk, of course, is the heart of the town and features a mix of attractions: there are fun rides and classic arcade games that make it perfect for a fun family night out. If you’re into food, you’ll find delicious treats like saltwater taffy, fresh-made fudge, and pizza.

A family-friendly atmosphere is how most people would describe Ocean City's vibe. It's a dry town which is why you see most vacationers hitting the boardwalk every single night of their stay. It’s a spot where you can enjoy a traditional, laid-back beach experience with lots of fun activities for all ages. That's why the news of Gillian's Pier closing up hit so many people so hard. Locals and vacationers alike expressed how much they'll miss the rides and good times.

The most popular ride on Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City has GOT to be the Ferris Wheel. Standing at 144 feet tall, it's one of the largest Ferris Wheels on the east coast. People are afraid that the piers closure will mean no more access to one of the oldest longest-running rides on any NJ boardwalk. Wonderland Pier's Ferris Wheel holds so many memories for folks that frequent this shore town. They say they'd be devastated to see it disappear.



Save the Ocean City, NJ, Ferris Wheel!

People have taken to Facebook to chat about what can be done to make sure it doesn't get taken down. One great suggestion that was put forth is to contact Governor Phil Murphy to ask that it be declared as a historical site. Once something's been declared historical, it's pretty hard to get it torn down or removed.

The best thing to do would be to contact local officials without ceasing to make sure they're aware of how important that Ferris Wheel is to both the locals AND the tourists.

Hopefully, we'll be able to ride it for years to come. Only time will tell.

