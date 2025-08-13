Have you been to Atlantic City's Indoor Water Park yet?

Island Waterpark at Showboat is amazing. No matter the weather outside, it's always warm and tropical inside.

If you're looking to try out Atlantic City's indoor water park for the first time, we've uncovered the best deal for tickets that we've ever seen.

Island Waterpark Atlantic City Eddie Davis loading...

Save on Water Park Tickets

If you go to Island Waterpark's website, tickets will cost you at least $59. (The park has flexible admission prices - some days, like weekends, usually cost more, based on demand.)

A deal that goes live at SeizeTheDeal.com this Friday (August 15, 2025) at 9 am will allow you to purchase daily tickets for only $29.50! That's half-priced admission! Insider tip: this deal won't last long, so be sure to log in right at 9 am.

The Island Water Park at Showboat features 11 waterslides, a lazy river, a waveflow rider, a kids' space, and several places for food and drink. It's a fun time for kids and adults alike.

The water park is located at the Showboat Hotel on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and the temperature inside the facility is consistently maintained at 80 degrees.

Island Waterpark Atlantic City Eddie Davis loading...

More Deals for South Jersey

The Seize the Deal website offers plenty of different deals all the time - from fun experiences to excellent restaurants. Restaurant half-price deals are currently available for The Byrdcage in Atlantic City, Island Grill in Ocean City, and Ravioli House in Wildwood.

Find out more at SeizeTheDeal.com

