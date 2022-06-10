Sea Isle City Police have posted still images of surveillance video showing two men suspected of vandalizing the city skate park. Police are hoping you will recognize one of the men and help in their capture.

According to a Facebook post from Sea Isle City Police, at about 3 am Sunday, June 5, the men pictured vandalized and drew graffiti at the Dealy Field Skate Park.

You can see cover photos of the men and an additional photo of the car they were driving in this post.

If you may have witnessed the incident or has information as to the identity or whereabouts of these suspects you are encouraged to contact the Sea Isle City Police Department Detective Bureau at (609)263-4311.

Sea Isle City Police photo Sea Isle City Police photo loading...

