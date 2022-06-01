Officials with Coast Guard Station Cape May say they have suspended their search for a missing swimmer in the ocean off of Wildwood.

According to WPVI-TV, police received a call around 4 PM Tuesday for a report of several swimmers in distress just south of the Wildwoods Convention Center near the Andrews Avenue beach.

One person was able to return to the shore, two others had to be rescued, and a fourth person went missing.

A boat crew and a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Station Cape May and multiple first responders searched for the missing swimmer but their efforts were not successful. The swimmer has not been located and the search has been suspended.

"The local response and collaborative efforts of multiple local, state, and private agencies was instrumental in providing maximum coverage of the search area. It is a terribly sad ending and our condolences go out to the family and friends of the young man," said Lt. Dan Nelson, Commanding Officer of Coast Guard Station Cape May, in a press release.

As of noon Wednesday, the identity of the missing swimmer had not been released.

